K-12 support staff in the Cariboo Chilcotin will be receiving wage increases after having ratified a new collective agreement with School District 27.

The three-year agreement effective July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, has general wage increases of 2% per year for the 367 employees represented by IUOE Local 959.

Additional local funds have also been negotiated that result in tangible improvements to service delivery including increasing clerical hours for remote schools, creating a skills enhancement and training fund, creating a professional development training fund, and applying a labour market adjustment for education assistant classifications. A professional development day for staff, and non-instructional days for regular and relief certified education assistants will also be added.

The B.C. Ministry of Education said with the ratification approximately 85% of K-12 support staff employees, or 59 out of 69 agreements, have now been settled under the Province’s public-sector bargaining mandate.