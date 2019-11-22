A Quesnel man, sentenced in connection with a break-in at a local business, will not be spending time in jail.

47-year old Earl Roper received a three month conditional sentence and 12 months probation after pleading guilty to one count of Theft over $5,000.

Several other charges, including Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Careless Storage of a Firearm, were stayed.

Quesnel RCMP say several tools and electronics were stolen from a business on Keis Avenue in the Two Mile Flat area back on January 1st of 2018.

Police say the business owner called them two days later saying he had information as to where his electronic device may be located.

RCMP say they attended the residence in the 1700 block of Blackwater Road where they located a stolen trailer parked outside, and once inside, noticed more stolen property in plain view.

A search warrant was executed a short time later and RCMP say several items were seized, including the business owner’s electronic device, several firearms and other stolen property.