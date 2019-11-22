It didn’t take long for police in 100 Mile House to locate a stolen backhoe.

The RCMP say a 2013 Case Backhoe was reported stolen from Meryln Road in the Deka Lake area on Monday and, thanks to a tip from the public, it was recovered on a rural property in the area Thursday morning.

“Upon attendance, the owner gave consent permission for a ground search of their property and the Backhoe was located hidden along the back edge of the 10-acre property,” says Staff Sgt. Sven Neilsen.

The machine, valued at around $125,000, was seized.

As of right now, no charges have been laid but the RCMP say their investigation continues.

(Files from George Henderson)