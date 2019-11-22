Operation Red Nose will be having its first night of the season in Williams Lake next week.

Dave Dickson is the coordinator of the program that provides safe rides home to you and your vehicle during the most festive time of year.

“I’ve done it for many years,” Dickson says.

“I think this is the 26th year I’ve been involved in it in the north, so it’s always assuring that we get people safely home.”

Dickson says last year they had a very good year, and if you talk to any of the volunteers that come out they enjoy it. He says they usually have six teams of three people each night, and that they have ten teams on New Year’s Eve.

Operation Red Nose starts on Friday, Nov. 29 and will run from 9 pm until 3 am. It will also be available on Nov. 30 as well as Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, and 31 by simply calling 250-392-2222.

Donations raised this season through Operation Red Nose will be shared by the Cariboo-Chilcotin Gymnastic Association, Camp Likely, Cariboo-Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers and the Williams Lake Timberwolves girl’s peewee rep hockey team.

“I think somebody will likely take it over and I would be more than willing to coach them, help them. I’ve done it quite a few times and I know the lady that we work with outside of Quebec City is a good friend, and so I will help,” says Dickson who will be retiring as Manager of Community Safety for the City of Williams Lake on Dec. 31.

“Likely next year, I will come out and donate an evening or two because it’s a good cause and it helps people. You’d never forgive yourself if somebody had a crash that we didn’t give a ride to and it would spoil that person or some innocent persons’ Christmas, so it’s important to me.”