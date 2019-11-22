A Williams Lake athlete is looking for your online votes to be a national champion.

That athlete is water skier Conley Pinette and your votes could see him named the National Collegiate Water Ski Association’s male athlete of the year.

Pinette is in his third year at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Pinette’s 2nd place in mens overall helped the Ragin’ Cajuns water ski team win the national title last month.

Voting information is on the National Collegiate Water Ski Association website