A major drug investigation that included both the Quesnel RCMP and Prince George RCMP has led to the sentencing of four individuals.

Police say it involved a Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC investigation into the drug trafficking activities of a Fraser Valley crime cell operating primarily out of the Fraser Valley and BC’s north.

Mathew Jordan Thiessen received a 6-year prison term and Clayton Eheler was sentenced to nine years in connection with a search warrant on an apartment building in Chilliwack in November of 2014, that netted police eight kilograms of powder cocaine and 1 kilo of crack cocaine.

Two other men were also sentenced…Kyle Harrower for 18 months and Andrew Vithna Va got three years.

Search warrants were executed on two properties and three storage lockers in Chilliwack.

In that case, police say they seized eight firearms, prohibited magazines, silencers, and more than 200 thousand dollars in cash, along with two million dollars worth of drugs, including Fentanyl.

And North District RCMP observed a meeting that occurred in an isolated area just outside of Fort St. John.

A search of an associated vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 1.8 kilograms of pwdered cocaine, 1.6 kilos of crack cocaine and 138 thousand dollars in cash.

RCMP say two more sentences are expected later this week.