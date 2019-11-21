100 mile laundromat drop off for Coats for All (C Adams, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

South Cariboo residents still have over a week to give the gift of warmth to someone in need.

On average the Annual Coats for All brings in 300 to 400 coats. This year Chair Person Annie McKave says she hasn’t counted what’s been donated so far but believes they’re ahead of last year.

“The donations are just flooding in, so it’s been going really well and the quality of the coats coming in is really, really something this year. We still need more children’s coats in all sizes but adults both men and women have been wonderful”.

McKave adds there also seems to be a larger need this year for gently used winter wear.

“We took some to one venue in the morning and by afternoon there were only five coats left on the racks,” she says.

Donations of winter coats, jackets, snowsuits, mitts, toques, and scarves can be dropped off until Saturday, Nov. 30 at the 100 Mile Laundromat.