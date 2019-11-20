100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress on Saturday.

The call came in at 6;15 pm at a building in the 100 block of Exeter station road. The complainant spotted the 41-year-old male suspect on the live feed surveillance system.

The man was found hiding in a room and arrested. He was released via a bail hearing and will appear in court on December 3rd.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.