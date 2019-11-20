A serious single-vehicle accident that closed Horse Lake road this morning could have been much worse.

RCMP say two people were ejected from the vehicle after going off the road in the 6300 block near Wolfe road.

Emergency services responded at 11:25. BC Ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue attended the scene along with the air ambulance from Kamloops, but the patient’s injuries did not require them to be airlifted, and they will be treated locally.

Alcohol is considered a factor, and the road is still closed as the investigation continues.

RCMP expect to reopen the road early this afternoon.