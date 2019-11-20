A Williams Lake man, charged in connection with a dramatic police incident, has been sentenced in provincial court in Prince George.

32-year old Jesse Juillette received an 89-day jail sentence to be served intermittently as well as two years probation after pleading guilty to four charges…Possession of Stolen Property, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police and Assault with intent to Resist Arrest.

The charges were in connection with an incident back in May of 2018.

Williams Lake RCMP say they noticed a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 97 and quickly learned that it had been reported as stolen.

Police say a chase ensued and two road blocks were up complete with spike belts.

The suspect vehicle is then accused of going over both and continuing on with four flat tires.

Eventually, RCMP say it was stopped when it came into contact with a police cruiser.

Three suspects fled on foot but were quickly apprehended.

A charge against one of the other suspects was stayed, while Alexis Chin pled guilty to a breach of undertaking.