Once again the Williams Lake Community Forest is accepting applications for this year’s 2019 Granting Program.

Granting Co-Ordinator for the WLCF Mary Thurow said it was established at the beginning of the Community Forest being set up which is a partnership between the City of Williams Lake and the Williams Lake Indian Band.

“The idea was to reserve a portion of profits and have that available for re-investing back into the community and it’s been set aside so that different community organizations can apply for a variety of purposes and utilize the money back into Williams Lake and surrounding area”.

When asked who can apply for a grant, Thurow said “It has to be an application that is from a local area, so the City of Williams Lake, and the Cariboo Regional District Electoral Areas D, E, and F. We have a map on our website that shows where that is if people are unclear, and it has to be a project that aligns well with the goals of Community Forest.”

There is a pre-established set of evaluation criteria provided with the application form and a budget template available as well.

They can be picked up at Williams Lake Community Forest on Yorston street or on their website.

Applications will be accepted until 4 pm on December 2nd.

The Williams Lake Community Forest dispersed just over twenty-three thousand dollars in 9 grants last year as well as 6 five hundred dollar bursaries