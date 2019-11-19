The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development will be conducting controlled burns near the site of the 2017 Kleena Kleene wildfire.

Burning operations could begin as early as Monday, Nov. 25 and continue periodically until Feb. 15 to help reduce wildfire risks in the area.

Due to the large size of the Kleena Kleene wildfire, which burned more than 25,500 hectares, there are about 300 piles of woody debris in this area.

When operations begin, smoke may be visible from Highway 20 and from neighboring communities.