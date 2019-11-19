The Williams Lake Indian Band (WLIB) has appointed a new chief administrative officer.

Aaron Mannella fills in the vacancy left by the departure of Marg Shelley who left the WLIB in September to serve as the executive director of the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council.

“It’s been a couple of weeks but I was happy to start on November 4th on that Monday and get right into it,” Mannella says.

“I was able to join Chief Sellars and actually attend the BC First Nations Leadership Gathering, so we had the opportunity to meet with several cabinet ministers and the Premier and advocate for some of the things the WLIB is working on.”

Mannella previously worked as the Branch Manager at the Royal Bank of Canada in Williams Lake. Before that, he was the branch manager at Scotia Bank also in Williams Lake.

“It’s certainly an interesting transition,” Mannella says. “But you know I’m passionate about leadership, I’m passionate about change management and seeing an organization develop, so I’m thankful for the experience that I’ve got in my banking career and really looking forward to transitioning in my new role with the Williams Lake Indian Band.”

Chief Willie Sellars says they had looked at candidates from across the country, and at the end of the day are pleased to have selected a local candidate.