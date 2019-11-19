The Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation has received a generous donation from Quesnel that will now go back into the area.

CEO Judy Neiser tells us where it was from…

“The Cariboo Guru Sikh Temple Society presented us with a cheque for 65-hundred dollars, and they’ve proposed that these funds go to the area of greatest need at GR Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel. Whenever we work with donors, it is totally up to the donors. The donors can dictate where it goes, where it is spent, what area of the province it stays in.”

Mr. Harblas Sandhu, along with some other members from the temple, presented the cheque to the Foundation.

The funds were raised to honour 550 years of Sikhism and the birth of Guru Nanak.

Here, Neiser talks about some of the other donations that have been made in Quesnel in the past…

“We’ve been able to fund equipment that helped Doctor Nadeau and all the EMT specialized equipment that she needs to run her practice from the hospital, we’re also in the middle of funding some OB/GYN equipment for the hospital which has actually increased some shifts, added an extra service to the Quesnel hospital as well. We’ve funded in the areas of the recreation activities at Dunrovin, some of the gazebo and some of the outside amenities, the Grace Young Activity Centre we funded stoves and some cooking facilities for them as well.”

Neiser says the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation has been around since 1991.