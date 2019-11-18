It was a warmer than usual day yesterday (Nov. 17) in the Cariboo thanks to the Pineapple Express that rolled through the Province.

Feeling more like an early day in spring instead of mid-November, we asked Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon if any records were set in our region.

“We saw Williams Lake break a daily temperature record yesterday at 12.4°C. The previous record was 11.4°C from 2008”.

Clinton also broke a record with a temperature of 11°C. The previous record was 7.3°C from 2008.

Sekhon said Quesnel came close within point three degrees of a record but settled to be the second warmest November 17th on record at 14.1°C. He said the record is 14.4°C from 1895.

Looking at the week ahead Sekhon said the Cariboo will be back to near normal temperatures and drier conditions with the possibility of flurries or rain showers by Saturday.