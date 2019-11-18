Piles of woody debris created as a result of the Young Lake wildfire will be burned throughout this winter to help reduce wildfire risks in the region.

The public may see smoke near 70 Mile House from the first burning operation scheduled to take place today (Nov. 18).

Piles created during the rehabilitation of fireguards constructed during the 2018 wildfire season will also be burned in the 100 Mile House area.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development says the piles will be burned before February 15, 2020.