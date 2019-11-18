Updated: An elderly woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash 30 kilometers north of Wildwood on Saturday.

Williams Lake RCMP, Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services (CCRTS) and emergency services responded to the collision in the McLeese Lake area on Highway 97 at Beaver Lake Road at approximately 9:10 am.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that a southbound sedan driven by an elderly woman turned left across the path of a northbound semi-truck,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov.

“The woman died as a result of the crash.”

Road conditions and visibility at the time of the crash according to Halskov were good.

“The semi-truck driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation,” he added.

“Speed and impairment have been ruled out as contributing factors.”

The highway has since fully reopened after it was reduced to single lane alternating traffic while RCMP investigated.

Anyone with information that has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the CCRTS in Williams Lake at 250-392-6211.