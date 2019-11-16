The Cariboo Regional District Board of Directors has reelected Area H director Margo Wagner as its chair.

Wagner says she enjoys the job. “I couldn’t do the job I’m doing as chair, without the phenomenal board I’ve got. To me, there is no greater honour than to be elected by the people you work with.”

Area C director John Massier was also reelected as vice-chair at the board meeting on November 15.

Wagner has been board chair for the past two years. The CRD chair and vice-chair are elected annually.