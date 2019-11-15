Smoke and flames may be visible as early as Monday due to controlled pile burns within the Williams Lake Community Forest between Williams Creek Valley and Highway 20.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development says staff from the BC Wildfire Service and the Williams Lake Community Forest are planning to burn piles of woody debris west of Williams Lake to help reduce wildfire risks and enhance wildlife habitat in the area.

The goals of the project the Ministry adds are to decrease tree density and reduce accumulations of forest fuels.

“The removal of this material will reduce the amount of fuel available to burn in the event of a wildfire, and any such fire would burn with less intensity,” an information bulletin stated.

“This work will also improve winter range for mule deer.”

The burns will continue periodically until Jan. 15, 2020 and cover a 20-hectare area.