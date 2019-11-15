Parts of the Cariboo have been the recipient of a lot of rain in the past 24 hours but not for the month, at least so far, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist goes over some of the numbers…

“Up to yesterday in Quesnel we had 27 millimeters, which is pretty much half of the average of 53, and Williams Lake 17, which is less than half of the 42, and we’re half way through the month, so we’re really right on track for the amount of precipitation for the month of November right now.”

Lundquist says Quesnel, in particular, could get another 10 to 20 millimeters by the end of the day though.

He says more rain is expected tomorrow, but Lundquist says things are expected to dry out after that…

‘The forecast is for that pattern of systems to move in and give us periods of rain today and again some rain on Saturday but it’s looking pretty dry for next week once we get into Monday through Thursday, we’re not forecasting a whole lot of precipitation for the Central Interior, so it’s mostly timed for the beginning of the weekend.”