The Quesnel School District hosted a series of meetings this week with the architects who are responsible for coming up with a design for the new middle school at the Maple Drive site.

Secretary-Treasurer Jennifer Woolends says CHP, out of Chilliwack, presented the schematic designs to the Board of Education on Wednesday night, and that was followed by two more meetings on Thursday…

“We had a two hour meeting with the staff of QJS and present them with the initial schematic designs, as well as they got to look a little deeper into the components that might be in their individual sections of the school, and then that night we held a two hour consultation with community stakeholders.”

Woolends says students were included in last night’s meeting.

She says they were pleased with both the turnout and the participation…

“It was great to see the kids especially in the session that we did last night and just participating. A lot of them actually stood up and gave the feedback from their tables which was great to see.”

Representatives from the City and the Cariboo Regional District also took part.

Woolends says the goal is to have the schematic designs done by mid-December.

From there, Woolends says the architects will draft the actual plans so that they can go out to tender mid-next year.

The school is scheduled to open in September of 2022.

The budget, announced by the Provincial Government, is 52.2 million dollars and that includes the demolition of the two schools, at the old QJS site downtown and the current Quesnel Junior School up at Maple Drive.