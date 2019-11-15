The South Cariboo Health Foundation is receiving a generous donation from the 100 Mile House Lions club.

The club is donating $10, 000 to the foundations Starry Night project.

Chris Nickless, with the Foundation, says “It’s such a wonderful gift. We can’t thank the Lions enough.”

Nickless says he believes its the largest donation in the history of the local club. The foundations annual Starry Nights fundraiser this year is collecting for upgrades to the 100 Mile Hospitals Urology department, and the donation puts them nearly halfway to their goal of $21, 000.

Starry nights kicks off November 22nd with the lighting of the Christmas display at the hospital. Donations can be made at the South Cariboo Health Desk>