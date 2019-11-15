Two men, charged in what was called a multi-layered drug trafficking operation in Williams Lake, have been ordered to stand trial.

34-year old Bryan Matthew Dorsey and 26-year old Brandon Kyle Wijma are due back in court on December 16th to fix a date for trial.

They’re charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

A third person charged in connection with this case, 47-year old Jeremy Squires from Port Coquitlam, is already scheduled to go to trial in January.

Several arrests were made back in January following a lengthy investigation that took place throughout 2018 and involved several different departments within the RCMP.

Police say there were multiple search warrants involved, resulting in a substantial seizure of cocaine and cash.