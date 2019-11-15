Trustee Dave Chapman is the new Chair, taking over from Gloria Jackson, who after two years, decided not to run for re-election.

Chapman says he’s excited to take on this new role, but he admits that he has big shoes to fill…

“I like the way Gloria has run the Board and I supported her exclusively while she’s been in that role, or as the Vice Chair, so for me it’s a big set of boots to fill but I’m going to give it my best shot for the next year and see how it goes.”

Chapman says they’ve definitely had some challenges over the years and have had to make some tough cuts, but he feels things are finally coming around…

“The amount of enrollment has kind of leveled out, so a lot of the tough decisions that we’ve made over the years, we’ll now be able to spend money rather than make cuts. And that’s kind of a good sign.”

Chapman says once of the things they are looking forward to this year is the construction of the new junior school up at Maple Drive.

He was first elected back in 2002 and has been a Trustee for 15 years.

Chapman won in an election over Julie-Anne Runge.

Tony Goulet was re-elected as Vice Chair.