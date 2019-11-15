Two home games for the 100 Mile House Wranglers this weekend.

The Wranglers have been out in the community helping out this week, as well as being well represented at the remembrance day ceremonies around the area.

They are back in action at home tonight against the Summerland Steam, who are 10 and 9 for the season so far. Puck drop is 7 pm at the South Cariboo Rec center.

Saturday sees the Wranglers taking on the Revelstoke Grizzlies, who lead the Birks division with a record of 12 and 2. The Wranglers are 9, 9 and 1 for the season.

Sunday it’s the 2nd annual Wranglers street hockey game, taking place in the Save on Foods parking lot with the puck… or ball, dropping at 11 am.