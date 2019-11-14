The 100 Mile House Cedar Crest Society for Community Living will soon have a new building.

Rezoning bylaws were passed at Tuesday nights district council meeting, and construction has now started on the property on Cedar Avenue. Tim Guthrie, Executive Director of Cedar Crest, says “We finally got all the pieces together. Concrete was poured for the footings yesterday, and they are racing the weather.”

Guthrie says the building will allow Cedar Crest to move its employment programs from currently rented space.

The new space is in addition to the current Cedar Crest offices and thrift store, will be located nearby. Guthrie hopes to move into the building next year. “

The Cedar Crest Society provides services to adults and children with developmental disabilities and their families through a large range of programs.