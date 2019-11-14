A service truck reported stolen from a well respected Williams Lake business following a break and enter has been located.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said a welding unit that was equipped in a service truck reported stolen by Peterson Contracting was located following a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.

He says further investigation led RCMP to the recovery of the truck north of Williams Lake the next day.

Police according to Cst. Joel Kooger were advised of the stolen truck early Tuesday morning by Peterson Contracting.

Kooger said once inside the thieves drove the work through the closed bay doors.

“The matter is still under investigation,” Byron said.