The team came to the North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee’s October meeting asking for a reduction in advertising costs and/or ice time for the five day event that will take place at the West Fraser Centre from March 24th through the 28th.

The problem is that is against policy to give groups a break on the cost of renting the ice.

In the end, the Committee voted instead to reduce the advertising costs to the Kangaroos up to a maximum of four thousand dollars if the team’s expenses exceed the revenue from hosting the tournament.

Mayor Bob Simpson…

“With the Kangaroos we have a business relationship with the Kangaroos already that were able to flex in order to accommodate their needs to make sure that that tournament is not cash negative for the club, so we found that work around.”

The Roos also wanted to hang all of their championship banners during the event.

The Committee also found a work around to that request…

“The user group in West Fraser, wanted to recognize the winners who had won tournaments or won provincial championships, after the West Fraser Centre had opened. So we didn’t bring all the old memorabilia into a brand new facility. So I think the solution we’ve got is when a team is hosting an event, all of their history can come into that building for the period of time that they’re hosting. I think that’s a really nice elegant solution to that memorabilia issue.”

The latest championship banner for the Kangaroos, from last year, will be hung in a spot reserved for that below the media box.