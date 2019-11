100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of an assault at 100 Mile Hospital.

The incident happened on November 6th at 11:20 PM. Police say a female nurse in Emergency was assaulted by a woman after telling her she had to wait to speak to the doctor after being treated. The nurse was not injured, and RCMP located and arrested the suspect at her residence.

She was released and will appear in court in January. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.