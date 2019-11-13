The 100 Mile Lions Club held its annual dinner and auction on November 2nd.

According to Lions member Chris Nickless, final numbers aren’t in, but the annual fundraiser made over $16,000 this year, he says surprising figures given the downturn in the area economy.

The Lions Club uses the funds raised to support organizations and causes in the 100 Mile area, such as youth and adult sports teams, the Horse Lake Training center and cadets, and scholarships and bursaries, as well as families in need.