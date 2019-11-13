The main compressor is down and out and Manager Dave Plant says they are now limping along with a small compressor that is really only built for four sheets of ice and not six…

“Originally when the club was built in the mid 60’s it was only a four sheet facility and they had a unit in there that was big enough to do the four sheets, but when they expanded to six sheets in the mid 70’s they added a smaller unit to help the other unit out during warm times, and right now the big unit is down.”

Plant says they could lose their ice if there is a stretch of warm weather.

He says they are now trying to scrape together the money for a new one that can be put in during the two week Christmas break.

The problem is that it’s going to cost in the neighbourhood of 220 thousand dollars, which is a big ask for a non-profit group.

And Plant says that’s not the only big ticket item that they are going to have to eventually replace…

“Our roof is in need of replacement. We have a flat roof and it’s tar and gravel, and the last couple of quotes that we got last year was between 160 and 170 thousand. And our floor in our arena is not very level and it is cracking and moving on us considerably, and we have a quote from a company in Edmonton and that’s around 400 thousand.”

Plant addressed the North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee at last night’s meeting at Parkland Elementary School, asking if they can become part of the North Cariboo Parks and Recreation service.

Otherwise, he says those large capital investments are beyond the Curling Centre’s capacity.