RCMP in Williams Lake are asking the public to keep their eyes open for a stolen truck from a well-respected business that is the latest victim of a break and enter.

Cst. Joel Kooger says officers were advised early Tuesday morning (Nov. 12) by staff at Peterson Contracting that their shop had been broken into and a work truck had been stolen.

“Once inside, the thieves drove the work truck through the closed bay doors,” Kooger said in a news release.

The truck according to Kooger is described as a white Ford 550 with BC plate #LY7115 and has “Peterson Contracting” decals on the door panels. It is equipped with a small crane and welding unit.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.