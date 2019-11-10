The Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) is seeking volunteers to join its auto extrication team.

Chief Rick White says they are looking for three to six members to join their elite team that mainly attend motor vehicle accidents in the City of Williams Lake and outlying areas of the Cariboo.

“We’re looking people who live within ten minutes of town,” White says.

“It would be nice if they could respond during the day. Daytime is the hardest time to get people to respond, so definitely daytime response would be an asset.”

Approximately 18 members make up the CCSAR’s auto extrication team.

White says they supply all the training and first aid, and that they meet every Thursday night from 7 to 9 for training.

“We have a debrief with counseling after every major incident,” he adds.

“All members are mandated to be there and go through a counseling period just to make sure that we’re okay and that their mental health is where it should be after a call, something that requires it.”

An open house to learn more about CCSAR and what it means to be part of the CCSAR auto extrication team takes place on Sunday, November 17.