Remembering those who sacrificed their lives so that we have what we have today.

That will be the focus of Remembrance Day ceremonies throughout the Cariboo on Monday.

Dave Beaumont is a Director with the Royal Canadian Legion in Quesnel…

“The parade starts at about quarter to eleven and then the service down at the Cenotaph. Immediately after that we’ve got the church service across the street at the United Church and that is from about 12 to about 12-45.”

Beaumont says a group of 25 elementary students will be performing in a children’s choir…

“The children’s choir from Quesnel will be singing a couple of numbers there, it will be very good, I’m excited about these kids coming. I hope adults will come out and support our kids because they are really working hard at this.”

Beaumont says that will be followed by a luncheon at the legion at 1.

In Williams Lake, a service is set for 10 at the Gibralter Room which will be followed by a moment of silence and the laying of the wreaths at the Cenotaph at 10-50.

The parade is after that and there will be a pot luck at the legion.

And in 100 Mile House, Remembrance Day celebrations will start with a parade at 10 am on Birch Avenue behind Save On Foods.

There will be a ceremony at the Community Hall at around 10-30 and a luncheon and open house at the Legion after that.