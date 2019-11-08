Staff Sergeant Svend Nielsen says there has been approximately a dozen since 7-30 this morning, and he says in many cases the vehicles were left unlocked.

Among the items taken were flashlights, coins, and in one case a wallet with identification in it.

Nielsen says they do have some video footage from home security systems that are now being looked at.

He says their investigation is ongoing.

Nielsen says the best way though to avoid becoming a victim of crimes like this is to lock your vehicle and make sure that there is nothing of value in it.