Cariboo arts, culture, and community sports groups receive a boost from Community Gaming Grants
Over 700 not-for-profit organizations throughout the province are receiving $18 million to deliver opportunities for people of all ages to participate in arts, culture, and community sports programs.
Receiving support through B.C’s Community Grants in the South Cariboo are the 100 Mile House & District Historical Society and South Cariboo Historical Museum Society.
Five organizations in Quesnel and four in Williams Lake are also receiving grants.
The Province says it is also providing approximately $27 million to more than 800 sports sector organizations in 2019-2020.
Five groups in 100 Mile House, 12 in Quesnel and six in Williams Lake are receiving funds.
The most will be going to the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association that is being provided $100,000.
“The Community Gaming Grants program provides up to $140 million to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations in British Columbia each year,” said the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
Arts Culture Sector 2019-2020 Cariboo recipients:
- 108 Mile Ranch 100 Mile House & District Historical Society Arts and Culture $20,000
- Clinton South Cariboo Historical Museum Society Arts and Culture $11,000
- Quesnel Quesnel and District Community Arts Council Arts and Culture $9,000
- Quesnel Art Gallery Society Arts and Culture $12,500
- Quesnel Live Arts Society Arts and Culture $6,000
- Quesnel Old Time Fiddlers’ Association Arts and Culture $3,500
- Quesnel Quesnel Tillicum Society Arts and Culture $8,300
- Williams Lake Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society Arts and Culture $6,600
- Williams Lake Community Arts Council of Williams Lake $6,600
- Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin Society Arts and Culture $30,000
- Williams Lake Station House Studio and Gallery Society Arts and Culture $23,000
Sport Sector 2019-2020 Cariboo recipients:
- 100 Mile & District Minor Hockey Association Sport $39,000
- 100 Mile House & District Figure Skating Club Sport $15,000
- 100 Mile House and District Soccer Association Sport $20,600
- 100 Mile House Wranglers Junior B Hockey Club Sport $15,000
- Kokoro Judo Association Sport $7,000
- Cariboo Ski-Touring Club Sport $16,500
- Lightning Creek Ski Club Sport $12,000
- North Cariboo Gymkhana Society Sport $2,100
- Quesnel and District Minor Hockey Association Sport $63,500
- Quesnel Aquatic Club Sport $11,000
- Quesnel Curling Club Sport $8,700
- Quesnel Girls Softball Association Sport $7,500
- Quesnel Ringette Association Sport $14,250
- Quesnel Technics Gymnastics Club Sport $40,900
- Quesnel Youth Soccer Association Sport $53,000
- Special Olympics British Columbia Society – Quesnel $13,000
- Waveriders Swim Club Sport $19,000
- Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association $29,000
- Williams Lake Bighorns Lacrosse Association $5,000
- Williams Lake Curling Club Sport $11,250
- Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Sport $100,000
- Williams Lake Skating Club Sport $15,500
- Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association Sport $40,000