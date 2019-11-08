Over 700 not-for-profit organizations throughout the province are receiving $18 million to deliver opportunities for people of all ages to participate in arts, culture, and community sports programs.

Receiving support through B.C’s Community Grants in the South Cariboo are the 100 Mile House & District Historical Society and South Cariboo Historical Museum Society.

Five organizations in Quesnel and four in Williams Lake are also receiving grants.

The Province says it is also providing approximately $27 million to more than 800 sports sector organizations in 2019-2020.

Five groups in 100 Mile House, 12 in Quesnel and six in Williams Lake are receiving funds.

The most will be going to the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association that is being provided $100,000.

“The Community Gaming Grants program provides up to $140 million to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations in British Columbia each year,” said the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Arts Culture Sector 2019-2020 Cariboo recipients:

108 Mile Ranch 100 Mile House & District Historical Society Arts and Culture $20,000

Clinton South Cariboo Historical Museum Society Arts and Culture $11,000

Quesnel Quesnel and District Community Arts Council Arts and Culture $9,000

Quesnel Art Gallery Society Arts and Culture $12,500

Quesnel Live Arts Society Arts and Culture $6,000

Quesnel Old Time Fiddlers’ Association Arts and Culture $3,500

Quesnel Quesnel Tillicum Society Arts and Culture $8,300

Williams Lake Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society Arts and Culture $6,600

Williams Lake Community Arts Council of Williams Lake $6,600

Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin Society Arts and Culture $30,000

Williams Lake Station House Studio and Gallery Society Arts and Culture $23,000

Sport Sector 2019-2020 Cariboo recipients: