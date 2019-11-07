The Manager of Community Safety for the City of Williams Lake will be receiving an award for his extraordinary lifetime contribution and commitment to crime prevention and community safety.

Dave Dickson will be presented the Award of Distinction at the 22nd annual Community Safety and Crime Prevention Awards taking place Friday in Vancouver.

Dickson has been honored in the past as the 2005 recipient of the Kenneth M. Lemckert Community Policing Award, and the 2010 Community Safety and Crime Prevention Award.

Community Safety and Crime Prevention Award recipients according to the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General have demonstrated a high level of commitment to crime prevention, community safety, and healing in their communities.

“These awards are in honor of the time and effort given by individuals and groups across the province in contributing to safety throughout BC communities.”

187 individuals have been recipients of the awards since 2005.