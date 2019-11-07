The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small fire yesterday morning in West Quesnel.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says they were called to Bettcher Street at around 11-30…

“Upon arrival we had some smoke coming our of the living room window. The team entered the apartment and found a small grease fire in a pot located inside the sink in the kitchen. The fire was quickly extinguished.”

Gauthier says they were only on scene for around half an hour to 35 minutes.

He says any damage was contained to the kitchen, although there was light smoke throughout the entire apartment.