RCMP in Clearwater are continuing to investigate a bar brawl that resulted in a member of the 100 Mile House hockey team sustaining an eye injury after allegedly being sucker-punched.

Police say a female reported that at least 20 people were fighting outside of the local pub Sunday morning shortly after 1:30 and that one male was lying on the ground unconscious.

Officers located a 26-year-old male who was awake after being initially unconscious for about four minutes with a right eye injury that was swollen, bleeding and closed shut.

The victim according to police was a member of the 100 Mile House Hockey team that had won against the Clearwater team earlier in the evening.

“There were a couple of fights on the ice during that game,” Sgt. Grant Simpson said in a news release.

“Both teams went to the pub until closing time. The 100 Mile team was outside in a large group roughhousing and joking around when team Clearwater, with players from Kamloops and Barriere, came outside and the two groups started arguing until a physical altercation broke out.”

Another member of 100 Mile House had injured his foot that was eventually determined to be sprained.

“Police ensured the rest of the patrons outside had all disbursed,” Simpson said.