What started out as a call for a theft at Save On Foods turned into a lot more for 100 Mile House RCMP.

Police say they apprehended a 21-year old female who continued to struggle with a member and in between the yelling and swearing, the suspect is then accused of trying to elbow the officer.

The female was then placed into handcuffs and taken to the detachment.

She was released the following morning on a promise to appear in court.

Charges of Theft, Causing a Disturbance and Assaulting a Peace Officer are pending.