Flu clinics are continuing in the South Cariboo.

Interior Health is holding flu shot clinics in 100 Mile House at the health unit next week. Tracey Fentiman, health nurse with Interior Health gave some details about how the vaccine for the strain is chosen.

“The southern hemisphere gets the flu first, because it travels during the winter months and their winter is before ours, so as they track it they decide the three main strains that we’re probably going to be seeing.”

A free flu clinic is taking place November 7th at the 108 Mile Community Hall. Family flu clinics are by appointment next week starting November 13, and are by appointment. For information and to register, call 250 395-7676.