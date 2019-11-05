(Files by Cole Kelly-MyPGNow)

A family in Burns Lake made a disturbing discovery in their child’s Halloween candy.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the Burns Lake RCMP said they received a report on November 2nd of a needle found in a piece of candy.

“The needle was discovered after the child asked a parent to check the candy,” said Saunderson. “The young trick-or-treater had been to several neighbourhoods, so police have not been able to isolate where the candy in question may have come from. You should have an adult inspect your candy before eating it and to only eat things that are in an unopened wrapper.”

This is the only report of potential harmful candy the Burns Lake RCMP have received following this year’s Halloween celebration.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that if you have any information on this matter to contact the Burns Lake RCMP or Crimstoppers