The MLA for Cariboo North says her office has had numerous complaints about skyrocketing ICBC rates

Coralee Oakes says young people are being particularly hard hit…

“In our area we’ve certainly seen some increases. People have contacted our office, you know 400 dollars is a lot for a young person who is already struggling to make ends meat.”

Oakes says some businesses are also feeling the pinch…

“Any small or medium sized businesses that have fleet vehicles, and they have other drivers utilizing those vehicles, insurance rates have gone up substantially and that is going to be passed on down to the consumer.”

Oakes says ICBC is a very difficult file to manage but she feels it is time to try some of the options that other jurisdictions are using…

“There are mixed options right. There are things that competition is a good thing, and one of the things we’ve asked in the review is we’ve asked what those cost options would look like. Obviously public safety and making sure people have access to insuring that they have the safety that a provincial insurance body provides is critically important, but competition isn’t a bad thing.”