With Christmas approaching organizations such as the Salvation Army are preparing to lend an even bigger helping hand to those who find themselves in need.

In Williams Lake, the Salvation Army will be launching registration for their Christmas hampers next week Tuesday despite their food bank shelves getting a little bare.

Executive Director Dawn Butt says with recent mill closures and lay-offs she anticipates there will be quite a number more than the 600 plus families from last year needing a hamper.

“We’ve just had to place a grocery order to help fill in the gaps,” Butt says.

“We’re in need of a lot of canned items; soups and beans, and that sort of thing. The schools have all been really helpful in doing food drives for us thus far but we need to keep the momentum going as the need increases.”

As well as Christmas hampers, the Salvation Army is preparing to launch its annual kettle campaign.

It will launch in Williams Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 26 with kettles to be located at the BC Liquor Store, Save On, Wholesale Club, Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, and JAK’S. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Butt at 250-267-5032.