A 30-year old man has now been sentenced in connection with a stabbing at the 100 Mile House library.

Brandon Frank received a five-month conditional sentence and 12 months probation in provincial court in Williams Lake.

Frank pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of Assault Causing Bodily Harm, down from Aggravated Assault, as well as to one count of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

A third charge of Assault with a Weapon was stayed.

100 Mile RCMP were called to the library on Birch Avenue on August 21, 2018, after receiving a report of a physical altercation between two men.

Police say that one of the men was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries consistent with an edged weapon.

His injuries were described at the time as serious but not life-threatening.