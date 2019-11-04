It was a good night all around for the Two Rivers Boxing Club in Quesnel on Saturday night. (Nov 2)

It was a packed house with standing room only for Rumble #27 and Quesnel fighters were also perfect on the night.

Noah Kennedy stopped his opponent, Caden Hedley from Revelstoke, in the first round in the main event.

Jacob Wight won a split decision over Balaint Basco from Coquitlam.

That was the bought of the night and earned Wight the Kelly Mooney award.

And Noah Lee won a unanimous decision over Dawson Stangoe from Williams Lake.