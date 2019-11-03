The 100 Mile House Wranglers started strong this weekend with a 4-2 win at home against the Summerland Steam Friday, as the team held its Hockey fighting cancer night.

At the end of the first period, the crowd and the team held up blue cards with the names of friends and loved ones who are fighting, beaten, or have lost the battle to cancer.

Saturday night saw the Wranglers in Kelowna taking on the Chiefs, going down in a devastating 9-2 loss. The Wranglers are now 7 and 9 for the season with their next game at home Tuesday against the Chase Heat.