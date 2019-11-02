Piles of woody debris approximately four metres high and four metres wide will be burned near the communities of Alexis Creek and Riske Creek to help reduce wildfire risks in the region.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said the piles were created during the rehabilitation of fireguards that were constructed during the 2017 wildfire season.

“Due to the large size of the Hanceville wildfire, which burned more than 240,000 hectares, about 800 piles were created along the fire’s perimeter,” the Ministry said in a news release.

“The average size of these piles is about four metres high and four metres wide.”

The controlled burns will be conducted by Ministry staff as early as Monday, Nov 4. and continue periodically through December.

“Burning will occur only on days when site and weather conditions are favourable and will allow smoke to dissipate.”