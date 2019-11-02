For two decades Coats for All has been giving the gift of warmth to those in need in the South Cariboo.

From November 1st to the 30th, gently used winter coats, snowsuits, toques, mitts, and scarves, are dropped off at the 100 Mile Laundromat, cleaned if needed, then distributed.

On average, 300 to 400 coats are given away, a pretty large number when you consider it’s humble beginnings as Chair Person Annie Mckave explains.

“This is the twentieth year and it was started in a little classroom with a teacher named Donna Nivison and it was just kind of a little challenge to her students and it just has grown from there”.

Mckave said at one time they were getting too many coats coming in to wash them with their home washing machines so they approached Andrew at 100 Mile Laundromat and he was very good about saying yes that he would help.

“Each year we give out between 300 and 400 coats, winter jackets and that, we only run it for the one month because November is kinda the time when people start looking for warm clothing but we find at the end of the month we very rarely have any coats leftover”.

Coats for All takes all the donated items to Loaves and Fishes, 100 Mile Food Bank, Family Enrichment Centre, South Cariboo Health Centre, Canadian Mental Health Association, Canim Lake and Canoe Creek Bands and Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre which are then distributed to those in need.