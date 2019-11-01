Conference of major Ukranian-Canadian groups taking place in Ottawa

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland kicked off a conference of major Ukranian-Canadian groups Friday in Ottawa by explaining why Canada is so supportive of Ukraine.

She says the country is in the forefront of the fight for democracy. Ukraine has been invaded by Russia on its eastern flank and is struggling against the pull of the Kremlin as it tries to engage with the West.

Desjardins data theft worse than first thought

The Desjardins Group data theft is turning out to be worse than first thought.

It actually hit all 4.2-million members. Quebec-based Desjardins Group initially reported in June that 2.9-million customers had been impacted by the theft.

North Dakota Governor wants review of Keystone pipeline

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum wants Calgary-based TC Energy to review its inspection and monitoring of the Keystone pipeline.

He says he has spoken with company officials following this week’s leak of about 1.4-million-litres of oil in the northeastern part of the state. Burgum says he received assurances the spill that affected some wetlands would be cleaned up as thoroughly and quickly as possible.